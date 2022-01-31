The 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship got underway on Saturday with the 24 Hours of Daytona at Florida's Daytona International Speedway.

The winning car was the number 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi of Meyer Shank Racing, driven by Helio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis, and Simon Pagenaud.

It was the second year in a row that an Acura finished on top, with the Japanese automaker really dominating the day as second place also went to an Acura ARX-05 DPi, in this case the no. 10 car of Wayne Taylor Racing, which was driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, and Will Stevens. It was a dramatic final 30 minutes as the two Acuras raced to the finish, with the gap between them just three seconds at the end.

Rounding out the top three was the no. 5 JDC MotorSports Cadillac Dpi-V.R., driven by Loic Duval, Ben Keating, Tristan Vautier, and Richard Westbrook.

No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura DPi at the 2022 24 Hours of Daytona

Moving down the classes, the no. 81 Oreca LMP2 07 of DragonSpeed USA finished fifth overall to win the LMP2 class. Doing the driving were Devlin Defrancesco, Patricio O'Ward, Colton Herta, and Eric Lux.

In the LMP3 class, the no. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 took home top honors by finishing 13th overall. This was thanks to the efforts of Felipe Fraga, Kayvan Berlo, Michael Cooper, and Gar Robinson.

When it comes to the two GT classes for production-based cars, a Porsche 911 came out on top in both. The no. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R won the GTD Pro class by finishing 19th overall, with Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, and Matt Campbell doing the driving. The no. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R took out the GTD class by finishing 24th overall, thanks to an impressive effort by Jan Heylen, Richard Lietz, Ryan Hardwick, and Zacharie Robichon.

The 2022 SportsCar Championship resumes in mid-March with the 12 Hours of Sebring. Note, this season is the last for the premier DPi class as it is set to be replaced by a revival of the GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class in 2023, which will see both LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) and LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) cars compete. Balance of Performance rules will be used to ensure an even playing field between the two types of cars. The 2023 season will also see a new Ford Mustang GT3 enter the GTD Pro class, fielded by Ford in partnership with Multimatic.