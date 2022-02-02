Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has entered NASCAR as the co-owner of The Money Team Racing. TMT Racing will run a partial Cup schedule in 2022 with Kaz Grala behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” Mayweather said. “With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

Grala ran three races last season in the NASCAR Cup Series with a season best finish of sixth at the Geico 500 at Talladega Speedway. The Boston native has run 34 Xfinity races with four Top-5 finishes, and 36 Camping World Truck Series races with a win at the 2017 Nextera Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Raceway.

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather – Photo courtesy of The Money Team Racing

“I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen,” said Grala. “We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up.”

Tony Eury Jr. has been named the crew chief of the team and Pit Viper sunglasses will sponsor the No. 50 Chevrolet.

This article, written by David Castro, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.