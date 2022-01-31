The Ford F-150 Raptor was redesigned for the 2021 model year along with the rest of the F-150 range. The high-speed off-roader has definitely improved with the redesign, as we discovered during a recent drive in some snowy conditions, but it also faces a lot more competition than its predecessors had to contend with.

Ferrari's Purosangue crossover has been spotted testing, and this time we have video showing the prototype on the move. Purists shouldn't be too concerned as the spy footage points to the Purosangue more closely resembling the GTC4 Lusso it replaces, rather than your typical grocery getter.

Ford is cooking up a redesigned Mustang, and the new pony car is set to spawn a GT3-spec race car. The race car will be available to customer teams, but Ford also plans to race it in the GTD Pro category of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, where it will go up against similar race cars based on the likes of the 911, Chevy Corvette, and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.

Review update: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor levels up control and comfort

2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots and video: Get ready for a Ferrari crossover

Ford Mustang GT3 coming in 2024 to tackle IMSA SportsCar Championship

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

First retail 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 fetches $3.6M at auction

First Drive Review: 2022 Kia EV6 electric car is a hoot, and it hits reset for the brand

Meyer Shank Racing's Acura DPi driven to victory at 2022 24 Hours of Daytona

2022 Land Rover Defender review

"Wayne's World" 1976 AMC Pacer sells for $71,500 at auction

Porsche Taycan goes coast-to-coast with just 2.5 hours of charging