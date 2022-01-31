With the arrival of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and its mid-engine layout and screaming flat-plant crank V-8, America's sports car finally fulfils its exotic quest to compete with the best of Europe.

Deliveries start this summer, but if you were looking to get your hands on the first retail example, you're too late.

The rights to the car (it hasn't been built yet), the one that will bear a chassis number ending in 001, went under the hammer on Saturday at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the final bid came in at $3.6 million.

We should mention that this was a charity sale, which typically see final bids run into seven figures, even for cars that retail for five figures. We'll remind you that the rights to the first C8 Corvette fetched $3 million at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2020. All proceeds from this latest sale will go to Operation Homefront, a charity aimed at helping military families.

The first retail Z06 will be a coupe. However, the Z06 will also be available as a convertible. It isn't clear if there will be a similar charity sale for the first drop-top.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

You won't be disappointed with either body style. That's because the real star of the Z06 is the new V-8, code-named the LT6. The engine, which is based on the design used in the C8.R endurance racer, displaces 5.5 liters and generates its peak power via revs instead of forced induction, with the tachometer able to fly to a lofty 8,600 rpm. The 670-hp peak power arrives at 8,400 rpm, while peak torque of 460 lb-ft arrives at 6,300 rpm. The sole transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic that sends power to the rear wheels only. Performance numbers haven't been published but a 0-60 mph time in 2.6 seconds is expected.

Incredibly, the C8 Corvette generation is expected to spawn two performance levels above the Z06. One is expected to be a ZR1 powered by a twin-turbocharged version of the Z06's V-8. The other is an oft-rumored Zora expected to augment the ZR1's engine with a hybrid system. It's quite possible that these will be last Corvettes with a V-8 as electric power could be the norm when the C9 generation arrives late this decade.

Pricing for the new Z06 hasn't been announced yet but is expected to start around $90,000.

Other standout charity sales at the recent Barrett-Jackson auction included the first retail 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, which raised $700,000 for the Toyota U.S. Paralympic Fund, and a one-off 2021 Ford Bronco, which raised $500,000 to benefit Pope Francis Center.

While it wasn't a charity sale, the 1976 AMC Pacer that starred in 1992 hit comedy "Wayne's World" also went under the hammer at the Barrett-Jackson auction, and managed a final bid of $65,000.