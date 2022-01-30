Five months after its unveiling during 2021 Monterey Car Week, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is hitting the road for the first time.

The reborn Countach recently took to public roads with two of its ancestors: the first Countach LP 400, and the last Countach built, a 25th Anniversary model.

As a refresher, the Countach LPI 800-4 is a special edition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Countach's debut. It's based on the Aventador but uses a hybrid powertrain similar to the one in the Sian FKP 37 supercar of 2019. Peak output is 803 hp, compared to 807 hp for the Sián.

In both cases, a small electric motor integrated with the transmission provides a boost to Lamborghini's familiar 6.5-liter V-12, which in this application makes 770 hp on its own. The electric motor only aids the engine at speeds up to 81 mph.

Lamborghini previously said the modern Countach would do 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds, 0-124 mph in 8.6 seconds, and reach a top speed of 221 mph. The 0-62 mph time is identical to the non-hybrid Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe, Lambo's last non-electrified V-12 road car.

Production is limited to 112 units, and the entire production run has reportedly sold out, despite a price tag estimated to be in the seven-figure range. Lamborghini plans to start deliveries sometime in the next few months, making the Countach one of the last models using the current Aventador platform and V-12. An Aventador successor is expected to go on sale in 2023 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain centered on a new V-12. This will be just the third V-12 engine design in Lambo's history.