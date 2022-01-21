Italy's De Tomaso is back, and the revived company is sticking with high-performance cars, the first of which is the stunning P72 supercar that was unveiled in 2019 and on track for the start of deliveries in the first half of 2023.

But with just 72 examples destined for production, the P72 will be out of reach for most De Tomaso fans, which is why the company has more accessible projects in mind.

The company last week announced it signed digital artist Ash Thorp for the role of digital artist and designer. Many readers may not recognize the name but Thorp is a talented designer whose conceptual work helped inspire scenes in films such as "Ender's Game," "X-Men: First Class," and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

At De Tomaso, Thorp will be responsible for designing the company's various digital endeavors, including artwork which we could imagine being offered as non-fungible tokens. Thorp could also help shape future cars from De Tomaso, as his talents span multiple mediums, one of which is automotive design, according to De Tomaso.

“I have always been in love with the art and science that encompasses the vast world of automotive,” Thorp said in a statement. “So to align with De Tomaso is incredibly surreal for me; I’m living my dream.”

News of Thorp's appointment at De Tomaso came the same week that the company announced it was partnering with Germany's Capricorn Group for production of the P72 and future models. The production will be handled at a new facility adjacent to the Nürburgring, which is scheduled for completion in the summer. It will be jointly run by De Tomaso and Capricorn Group.