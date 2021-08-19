Less than a week after its unveiling, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 hybrid supercar is already sold out, according to Top Gear.

Production of this hybrid tribute to the iconic Lamborghini Countach is limited to 112 units, with pricing expected to be well within the seven-figure range. Lamborghini plans to start deliveries in 2022.

Unveiled during Monterey Car Week, the Countach LPI 800-4 combines styling inspired by the original Countach with components from Lamborghini's current parts bin. The new Countach shares a platform with the Lamborghini Aventador, and uses a hybrid powertrain similar to the one from 2019's Sián supercar.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

That means Lamborghini's familiar 6.5-liter V-12 remains in its usual position behind the driver, and is assisted by a small electric motor integrated with the transmission. Electricity is harvested using regenerative braking, and stored in a supercapacitor instead of a typical battery pack.

The V-12 engine makes 770 horsepower on its own, while total system output with the electric motor is 803 hp. That's slightly less than the Sián, which had a quoted 807 hp. Lamborghini claims the modern Countach will do 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds, 0-124 mph in 8.6 seconds, and reach a 221-mph top speed. The 0-62 mph time is identical to the non-hybrid Aventador Ultimae coupe.

The Ultimae is billed as the last non-electrified V-12 Lamborghini; an Aventador successor due in 2023 is expected to be a hybrid. However, it won't use the same hardware as the Countach. Instead, it's expected to be a plug-in hybrid, with a battery pack and a newly-developed V-12. This will only be the third V-12 in Lamborghini's entire history.