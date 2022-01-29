Ford's Bronco Raptor finally arrived this week, and it's even wilder than we had imagined. The high-performance off-roader combines a 400-plus-hp twin-turbo V-6 with the suspension of the bigger F-150 Raptor, enabling it to handle speeds of over 100 mph on essentially any terrain.

2023 Toyota Sequoia

A redesigned Toyota Sequoia sharing a platform with the latest Tundra also arrived this week. There's just one powertrain at the moment. It's a hybrid setup combining a twin-turbo V-6 and electric motor for a maximum 437 hp and 583 lb-ft.

2023 BMW 8-Series

BMW's 8-Series has reached the midway point in its life cycle, and in BMW tradition has been given an update. The update is a mild one, as there are no powertrain changes, and only BMW diehards will be able to recognize the styling tweaks.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Alfa Romeo confirmed plans to launch a compact crossover next month. The crossover is the production version of 2019's striking Tonale concept, and it's thought to be one of two new crossovers coming from the Italian brand.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.33

After stunning us with his T.50 supercar, Gordon Murray did it again this week with the even more impressive, visually at least, T.33. This supercar features a tamer version of the naturally aspirated V-12 developed for the T.50, along with the choice of a 6-speed manual or paddle-shifted unit.

2022 Maserati MC20

One of the cars we drove this week was the Maserati MC20. The Italian brand's first supercar since 2005 boasts a performance envelope greater than most drivers' talents, but the feedback it provides instills confidence.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor

Another model we tested was the latest Ford F-150 Tremor. With larger all-terrain tires, upgraded suspension bits, and some styling tweaks, the Tremor proved itself during a winter snowstorm, showing it's the Goldilocks of the pickup truck's lineup.