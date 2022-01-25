Alfa Romeo's long-awaited Tonale compact crossover will be revealed on February 8, the Italian brand confirmed on Monday.

It was at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show that Alfa Romeo first announced the Tonale and revealed a concept of the same name. Prototypes spotted since then suggest the production version's styling will be very close to that of the concept.

The first examples should reach dealerships in the second half of 2022, meaning we'll likely see the Tonale arrive as a 2023 model.

Alfa Romeo Tonale concept

Production will be handled at a plant of parent company Stellantis located in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy. The plant is responsible for the Fiat Panda subcompact crossover, but the Tonale won't share the Panda's underpinnings. The plan is to use the platform found in Jeep's Compass and Renegade.

It's possible the Tonale will be offered exclusively with electrified powertains. Alfa Romeo said the upcoming reveal of the Tonale is the start of a transformation for the brand, and we know the brand wants to be fully electric by as early as 2027. Alfa Romeo's first electric vehicle is due in 2024, and will most likely be a subcompact crossover.

Expect any electrified powertrain in the Tonale to be the same plug-in hybrid setup used in the related Compass and Renegade. It consists of a 1.3-liter inline-4 up front and an electric motor at the rear. Output ranges from 190 to 240 hp, and an 11.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough juice for an electric range of approximately 30 miles. It's possible extra performance will be extracted for the Tonale. Stay tuned.