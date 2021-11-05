Alfa Romeo has no plans to abandon its Quadrifoglio performance option when the automaker goes the full-electric route by 2027.

That's according to Alfa Romeo chief Jean-Philippe Imparato who, in an interview with Autocar published on Thursday, said Alfa Romeo's first electric vehicle will arrive in 2024 and may gain a Quadrifoglio variant.

He said every Alfa Romeo has the potential for a Quadrifoglio variant, as long as the performance that can be delivered is consistent with what the Quadrifoglio badge stands for.

There was no mention of what form Alfa Romeo's first EV will take, though rumors point to an electric subcompact crossover twinned with similar models from Fiat and Jeep arriving in 2023. The Jeep version is likely to be the electric Jeep confirmed to arrive in the first half of 2023.

Alfa Romeo will have access to four new modular EV platforms being developed by parent company Stellantis. The platforms are the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and they're confirmed to offer range figures starting at 300 miles and going all the way up to 500 miles.

Alfa Romeo has some busy years ahead. The automaker's current plan calls for the launch of at least one new model per year until 2026. Due in 2022 is the Tonale compact crossover which will offer a plug-in hybrid option. The first EV will then follow in 2024, possibly carrying the Brennero name.

What comes beyond 2024 is still a secret, though Imparato in his interview with Autocar hinted at sporty models like a modern Spider convertible or GTV coupe. Seemingly the future of Alfa Romeo is less bleak than the crystal ball predicted a few years ago.