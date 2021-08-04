Stellantis revealed a timeline for the introduction of plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles at its various brands in a presentation on Tuesday outlining its 2021 first half results, and included in the timeline was a Jeep electric vehicle due in the first half of 2023.

The identity wasn't revealed but there are rumors the first electric Jeep will be a crossover even smaller than the subcompact Renegade, and twinned with similar crossovers at Alfa Romeo and Fiat.

The news comes just weeks after Stellantis announced plans to introduce four electric platforms that will eventually cover most vehicles across the company's 14 brands. The platforms are the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and they will offer range figures starting at 300 miles and going all the way up to 500 miles.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept

Jeep said it will take advantage of the platforms by offering an electric option in every segment it currently operates in by 2025. That means we'll likely see an electric Wrangler in the not too distant future, something Jeep already previewed with the Wrangler Magneto concept unveiled at the Easter Jeep Safari in March.

Before Jeep jumps into the EV game, the brand plans to add more plug-in hybrids. It already offers a plug-in hybrid Wrangler in the U.S., as well as plug-in hybrid versions of the Renegade and Compass in other markets. Next in the pipeline is a plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee that arrives for the 2022 model year.

Jeep is quite serious about electrification and is even establishing its own charging stations at trailheads.