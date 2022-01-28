After stunning us with his T.50 supercar, Gordon Murray has done it again with the even more impressive, visually at least, T.33. This supercar features a tamer version of the naturally aspirated V-12 developed for the T.50, along with the choice of a 6-speed manual or paddle-shifted unit.

Lotus will launch four electric vehicles by 2026, one of which is a sports car billed as a spiritual successor to the Elise. Lotus is developing the platforms for its new range, and for the sports car it will use battery cells from fellow British company Britishvolt.

Land Rover's Range Rover was redesigned for the 2022 model year, though the P400e plug-in hybrid and flagship SV variants arrive later this year as 2023 models. The latter delivers new levels of personalization, with ceramics, marquetry and sustainable materials all on offer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Gordon Murray T.33 is a more polished analog supercar

Lotus Type 135: Electric Elise successor due in 2026 teased

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV offers new level of personalization from $188,200

2022 Tesla Model Y review

2022 Jeep Commander spy shots: 3-row Compass being developed for global markets

Firestone stores are vying for EV and hybrid customers, adding charging

Noble founder gives update on Exile track car

2021 Honda Ridgeline vs 2021 Ford Ranger: Compare Trucks

Alpine GT X-Over electric crossover due in 2025

The top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. have 2 wheels