French performance marque Alpine on Friday gave an update on its plan to transform into an electric-vehicle manufacturer with a three-car lineup.

Alpine's sole vehicle at present is the mid-engine A110 sports car, whose total sales number only a few thousand per year.

By 2026, Alpine will have in its lineup a coupe-like crossover, hot hatch, and replacement for the A110, all powered by batteries.

Alpine's electric sports car will be twinned with Lotus' spiritual successor to the Elise, with both to arrive in 2026. They will use a modular platform being developed by Lotus, known as E-Sports.

3 Alpine electric cars teased during presentation on June 30, 2021

The electric hot hatch will be a tuned version of a Renault hatchback previewed last year by the Renault 5 prototype. This model will be based on the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance platform for compact EVs, known as the CMF-BEV, and will arrive in 2024.

And finally, the electric crossover will be a standalone model called the GT X-Over. It will also be based on a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance platform for EVs, in this case the CMF-EV platform found in the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya. Production of the GT X-Over will start in 2025 at Alpine's plant in Dieppe, France, where the A110 is built. As part of Alpine's transformation, the plant will be renamed the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé, after Jean Rédélé, Alpine's founder.

Concurrent with the development of these new vehicles, Alpine will continue to compete at the top level in motorsport, including in Formula One and the Le Mans Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship. In 2024, Alpine plans to switch from LMH to the new LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) class.

Alpine has also revealed that it has a broader range of EVs planned, though the first of these aren't expected until after 2026. Sadly, there's no word on whether the brand is planning to enter the U.S. anytime soon.