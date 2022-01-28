We braved a winter snowstorm in the 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor, we drove the 2022 Maserati MC20 on a racetrack, and the 2023 Toyota Sequoia debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford refreshed the F-150 lineup for 2021 and with that update came a new Tremor model. With larger all-terrain tires, upgraded suspension bits, and some styling tweaks, the Tremor proved itself during a winter snowstorm, showing it's the Goldilocks of the pickup truck's lineup. It has lots of off-road and poor weather capability, but it isn't nearly as wide or high-strung as the Raptor.

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato concept appears to be headed into production. Spotted undergoing cold weather testing in the snow, the 2023 Huracán Sterrato is an off-road supercar with increased ground clearance and a roof mounted intake. Whether a more production-ready version of the prototype's makeshift driving lights makes it to production is anyone's guess.

We pushed the twin-turbo V-6-powered 2022 Maserati MC20 around Big Willow at California's Willow Springs International Raceway. Maserati's first supercar since 2005 boasts a performance envelope greater than most drivers' talents, but the feedback it provides instills confidence.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuted with 37-inch all-terrain tires, a long-travel Fox Racing suspension, and a twin-turbo V-6. With parts cribbed from the F-150 Raptor's parts bin, the Bronco Raptor is an incredible 86.9 inches wide and looks like it's ready to run at Baja. It's set to arrive this summer starting at $69,995.

After more than a decade, a new Toyota Sequoia has made its debut. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia broke cover with a rear coil suspension, a standard hybrid powertrain, a TRD Pro off-road model, and a compromised third-row seat. Sharing its platform with the new Tundra, the Sequoia will arrive in showrooms this summer as it attempts to fill the void left by departed Land Cruiser.