Season four of "Formula One: Drive to Survive" is coming soon.

On Thursday, F1 tweeted that the next season of the behind-the-scenes documentary series would start streaming in 2022, but didn't give a specific date. This season will cover the 2021 F1 championship, which is still ongoing at the time of publication and ends in December.

While the first season followed most F1 teams, Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG opted not to participate. Both teams let cameras into their garages for season two, however, and the Netflix team got access to all teams, including Ferrari and Mercedes, again for season three.

Season three was set in 2020, so it largely focused on F1's response to the coronavirus pandemic, including canceled races, a reshuffled schedule, and races with no fans in the stands. It also included two very dramatic moments toward the end of the season: Romain Grosjean's escape from a burning car at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and Sergio Perez's first win at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

The championship battle didn't produce any surprises, however. Lewis Hamilton won his seventh championship, tying Michael Schumacher for the all-time record, while Mercedes won the Constructors' Championship for the seventh year in a row. Mercedes' main rivals—Ferrari and Red Bull Racing—didn't put up much of a fight.

Right now, the 2021 championship is undecided, as Hamilton and Mercedes are locked in a close battle with Max Verstappen and Red Bull. We'll know the outcome by the time "Drive to Survive" season four premieres, but as always the appeal of the show will be looking back on the most recent season from the perspectives of the drivers and teams.