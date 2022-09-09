The Lexus RX has been redesigned for the 2023 model year and we've just driven the new crossover. The popular family hauler's looks have matured and there's now a lot more choice when it comes to powertrains.

Mercedes-Benz AMG is out testing a redesigned version of its GT sports car. The new GT will be a close cousin to the redesigned SL-Class launched for 2022, and as a result there won't be a convertible this time around.

After putting plans for the B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck on ice back in January, U.S. electric vehicle startup Bollinger is ready to thaw things. The move was made possible thanks to a cash infusion following the sale of a 60% stake in the company to fellow EV startup Mullen.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Lexus RX cuts the luxury crossover in quarters

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT spy shots and video: Redesigned sports car hits the 'Ring

Mullen acquires Bollinger, will resurrect B1 and B2 off-roaders

VW Tiguan vs. Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

Porsche, Red Bull F1 talks end without deal

Solar car maker: "High-volume" Lightyear 2, international expansion spurred with new investment

New roof tent turns most Porsches into sporty campers, even the 911

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage drops manual, raises price to $17,290

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix preview: Monza turns 100

Commercial EV startup Harbinger claims it can erase the up-front cost premium vs. gas or diesel