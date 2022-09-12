Lincoln's Corsair has been with us since the 2020 model year, and for 2023 the compact crossover sees its first major update. Among the tweaks is the addition of Lincoln's Activeglide semi-autonomous driving system for highways, which now includes automatic lane changes.

Volkswagen built an ID.4 electric crossover designed for off-roading. The one-off vehicle is a concept built to mark this year's inaugural ID.Treffen meet for EV fans in Locarno, Switzerland.

Also in Switzerland is EV startup Piech, which made some major changes to its leadership team. One of the company's newest appointments is Tobias Moers, a former CEO at Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz AMG.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Lincoln Corsair debuts with automatic lane change-capable Activeglide system

Volkswagen shows rugged ID.4 concept

Piech hires former bosses of Aston Martin, Genesis for electric sports car project

Chevy Suburban vs. GMC Yukon XL: Compare SUVs

Volvo P1800 Cyan races into Jay Leno's Garage

Nissan approves first US bidirectional charger for Leaf, use won't affect warranty

Deep dive: How Koenigsegg reinvented the manual transmission for the CC850

VW Tiguan vs. Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

Verstappen wins action-packed 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Review: 2023 Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid falls short of prime mover