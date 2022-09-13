Pagani has revealed its successor to the Huayra, and the design is sure to be polarizing. What's hard not to love though is the car's powertrain, a twin-turbocharged V-12 that generates 852 hp and can be paired with a manual transmission.

Mazda has been spotted testing what's likely to be a redesigned MX-5 Miata. The new sports car is due in the coming years and is expected to sport a bigger footprint and some form of electrification.

French performance marque Alpine is developing a trio of electric vehicles, and an upcoming concept will likely preview one. The concept will debut next month at the 2022 Paris auto show, where parent company Renault will also show off a modern 4 hatchback.

Sleek Pagani Utopia unveiled as Huayra successor with 852-hp twin-turbo V-12

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata (NE) spy shots: Redesigned roadster starts testing

Alpine concept, modern Renault 4 set for 2022 Paris auto show

2023 Nissan Pathfinder SUV price increases $1,735, Rock Creek crests $44,000

2024 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS spy video: Hybrid powertrain being tested

Vinfast delivers first 100 VF 8 electric SUVs in Vietnam, US arrival still set for this year

Cruise robotaxi service to expand to Austin, Phoenix in 2022

Off-road grades: SUV trims muddle the line between off-road intenders and soft-road pretenders

Contract manufacturer Magna Steyr plans US EV plant

Nissan Leaf EV batteries' long lifetime is pushing recovery and recycling farther off