Volkswagen finally has a modern Microbus on its hands, only this time around the vehicle is called an ID.Buzz, and it's electric. It's only due in the U.S. next year as a 2024 model, but this week we got to spend some time behind the wheel.

2022 Toyota Supra 3.0 A91 Special Edition MT

Another vehicle we tested was the 2023 Toyota GR Supra with its new manual option. The manual is a 6-speed developed by ZF for cars with the power of BMW's 382-hp turbo inline-6, but it's been modified by Toyota to turn up the fun dial.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition

Another Toyota developed by the GR performance division in the headlines this week was the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch is a new addition to Toyota's lineup, and we have the all-important pricing details.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

We also learned pricing for the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV due on sale from late 2023. Let's just say Chevy will soon have a compelling option for EV buyers on a budget.

Jeep Recon

Jeep revealed three of four electric SUVs set for launch by 2025. The highlight is an electric alternative to the Wrangler. It's called the Recon, and it plugs all of Jeep's off-road know-how into parent company Stellantis' STLA Large EV platform.

Jeep Wagoneer S

There was also the Jeep Wagoneer S, a concept that previews a mid-size SUV designed to take Wagoneer-style luxury to the rest of the world.

Jeep Avenger

Another of the Jeep electric SUVs is a subcompact that will go by the name Avenger, and we have spy shots of a prototype. Sadly, the Avenger hasn't been confirmed for U.S. sale.

2023 Lexus RX

And finally, we also spent some time behind the wheel of the redesigned 2023 Lexus RX. The popular family hauler's looks have matured and there's now a lot more choice when it comes to powertrains.