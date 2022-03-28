Mazda already offers a compact crossover in the form of the CX-5, but now the automaker has a more rugged alternative with the CX-50 that's just arrived for 2023. After testing one, we found it to be not only more capable than the CX-5 when off-roading, but a better on-road performer, too.

A day out from the reveal of its Type 132 electric SUV, Lotus has confirmed the vehicle's name as Eletre. The Eletre, which will be built in China, is one of four new models Lotus will launch by the end of 2026, all of them with electric power.

Aston Martin is working on a supercar to sit below its planned Valhalla hypercar, though it won't be called a Vanquish. It also won't come with a V-6-based hybrid powertrain as originally planned, but a new V-8-based setup that in more powerful form will feature in the Valhalla.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2023 Mazda CX-50 makes for a better CX-5

Lotus Eletre: Type 132 electric SUV name confirmed, debuts March 29

Aston Martin reportedly plans V-8-powered rival to 296 GTB, Artura supercars

2022 Toyota C-HR review

2023 Smart #1 spy shots: Rebooted Smart tests electric crossover

Study: Electric vehicle "intenders" rank cost, convenience higher than EV owners

Self-driving vans from Toyota and Aurora partnership start testing in Texas

Volkswagen recalls 220,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs for airbag issue

Verstappen edges out Leclerc to win 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

2023 Nissan Ariya e-4orce will make all-wheel drive about more than traction