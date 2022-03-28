Remember Aston Martin's mid-engine Vanquish supercar unveiled at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show? Well, it's still coming, albeit with a new name and a V-8 in place of the show car's V-6.

Citing comments made by Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll, Autocar reported on Monday that the supercar will be revealed in its revised form in the second half of 2023, or one year before deliveries of the Valhalla hypercar start. Deliveries of the supercar will start in 2025, Aston Martin CEO told Motor Authority in February.

Both mid-engine models will have a similar powertrain, specifically a V-8 in a plug-in hybrid configuration. The V-8 will be the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine found in a number of Mercedes-Benz AMG cars. Previously, both the Valhalla and the supercar were to use an Aston Martin-developed V-6, but plans for that engine were dropped following a management reshuffle in 2020.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept

While the Valhalla is expected to have around 1,000 hp, expect the supercar to offer somewhere in the vicinity of 800 hp. Potential rivals like the V-6-equipped Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura offer up 818 hp and 671 hp, respectively.

Interestingly, Autocar also reported that the supercar will be the basis for a track car and driver development program similar to Ferrari's XX program, which has spawned cars like the 599XX and more recent FXX K. There will even be a one-make race series to rival series like the Ferrari Challenge.

Despite the arrival of these new mid-engine models, Aston Martin has no plans to abandon its front-engine sports cars. The Vantage, DB11 and DBS will all receive successors, possibly with electric power only. However, before the electric transformation happens, Aston Martin will introduce updated versions of its sports cars. They will start appearing later in 2022 and will feature refreshed interiors with the latest user interface technology. The first electric Aston Martin, which will be a sports car, will arrive in 2025.