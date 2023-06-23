The entire BMW 4-Series lineup is coming in for a light refresh.

Spotted with the 4-Series coupe and hotter M4 variant, the 2024 BMW 4-Series convertible was undergoing high-speed track testing at the Nürburgring. Prototypes sported tweaked front and rear ends and in-cabin tech.

The current 4-Series convertible debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model year with an evolutionary look featuring oversized kidney grilles, a soft-top instead of a retractable hard-top, and no manual transmission.

2024 BMW 4-Series Convertible spy shots – Photo credit: Baldauf

Design updates for the convertible mimic those of the coupe. Limited to the front and rear ends, the tweaked 4-Series convertible features revised headlights and taillights. The front LED daytime running lights have vertical elements similar to the 2024 5-Series sedan. In spy shots of the 4-Series coupe, the M Sport model had a heavily camouflaged rear diffuser, indicating a new design. That's also likely for the convertible.

The dashboard on prototypes was covered in heavy camouflage, according to our spy photographers. BMW's latest dashboard uses a digital gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreen housed under one pane of curved glass, and they run on the latest iDrive infotainment software. Most buttons are gone, with controls relegated to the touchscreen interface, but a volume knob remains. Expect this layout in the 4-Series convertible.

Base models are expected to continue with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at about 255 hp and 294 lb-ft of torque. More powerful M440i models will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with a mild-hybrid system rated at about 382 hp and 364 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic will likely continue to be the sole transmission option.

Expect the 4-Series convertible to debut after the coupe and before the performance M4 model.