Nissan looks to be preparing a performance-oriented version of its Ariya electric compact crossover, which could potentially be labeled an Ariya Nismo.

An Ariya prototype sporting upgrades traditionally found on Nissan's racy Nismo models was recently spotted testing at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack.

The visible upgrades include unique front and rear fascias, a front lip spoiler, side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser. Also present are upgraded brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

The prototype was spotted testing together with a standard Ariya as well as a Kia EV6 GT, a performance version of the Ariya's Kia rival packing a stout 576 hp.

2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear whether the Ariya prototype has any additional power on tap, though Nismo models traditionally feature power or torque boosts. The recently revealed 2024 Z Nismo features an additional 20 hp and 34 lb-ft over the standard Z, for example.

The Ariya currently tops out at 389 hp and 442 lb-ft with the Ariya e-4orce dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant.

Any Ariya Nismo wouldn't be the first Nismo EV from Nissan. A few years back the automaker launched a Leaf Nismo.

Look for the new Ariya variant, whatever it's labeled, to launch next year. It will likely arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S.