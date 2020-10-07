Audi unveiled an updated Q5 in June, and now the automaker has shown the sporty SQ5 version of the popular small SUV.

Like the updated Q5, the updated SQ5 arrives as a 2021 model. There isn't any change in performance, meaning the vehicle's 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 still pumps out 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and drives all four wheels as standard. Audi quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

Fortunately, Audi has also left the starting price unchanged, which isn't bad considering the updates made to the SQ5. The starting price is $53,995, including destination.

All 2021 Q5 variants, including the SQ5, feature a new grille and front fascia design. New LED headlights and OLED taillights are also included. Those taillights change slightly in different drive modes and can light up when parked for improved visibility for approaching vehicles.

2021 Audi SQ5

Steel springs with adaptive dampers are standard on the SQ5, while air suspension is available. Also available is Audi's Sport Differential which splits torque between the rear wheels for better cornering ability. The standard wheels are a 20-inch set (21-inch available) and the standard brake rotors measure 13.8 inches up front and 13 in the rear.

In the cabin, there are standard sport seats for the driver and front passenger. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is available and an updated infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen has been added as standard. The updated infotainment system runs faster and is easier to use than the previous system.

Potential rivals for the Audi SQ5 include the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-AMG GLC43, which come with 382 and 385 hp respectively.

Audi also has a new Q5 Sportback due for the 2021 model year, and it will likely have its own SQ5 Sportback variant. U.S. details for these models will be announced at a later date.

For more on the complete Audi Q5 range, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.