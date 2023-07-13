GMC's Hummer EV Pickup enters the 2024 model year with a handful changes, key among them being a new battery option and increased range.

A new Hummer EV SUV body style is also available for 2024.

In the case of the Pickup, the previous Edition 1 grade is no longer offered, leaving the 3X as the sole grade available. The standard powertrain is a three-motor setup (one motor front and two at the rear) rated at 1,000 hp.

There are now two battery options to choose from, though. The standard option is a new 20-module unit while the previously standard 24-module is now available. GMC hasn't provided any range estimates for the 20-module battery but said the 24-module unit will deliver 381 miles of range, up from the previous year's 355 miles. GMC didn't say how the increase was achieved.

The range estimate is with the standard 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires. Opt for the Extreme Off-Road Package, which adds 18-inch wheels with 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, and GMC's range estimate for the 24-module battery drops to 359 miles, up from the previous year's 329 miles.

The Hummer EV Pickup doesn't require EPA testing due to its monster weight but GMC's estimates are calculated using the same test cycle as the EPA, according to the automaker.

The 24-module battery is also the option to get if you want maximum acceleration. GMC quotes a 0-60 mph time of three seconds using the Watts to Freedom launch control. Opt for the 20-module battery, and the 0-60 mph time is 3.5 seconds.

Regardless of the battery, the Hummer EV Pickup comes well equipped. Standard items include rear-wheel steering with the CrabWalk diagonal drive capability, adaptive air suspension, and Super Cruise automated driver-assist which now covers more than 400,000 miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada.

Towing capacity is a maximum 8,500 pounds but drops to 7,500 pounds with the Extreme Off-Road Package. In addition to its Mud-Terrain tires, the Extreme Off-Road Package adds four additional underbody camera views for a total of 18 camera views, heavy-duty ball-spline half-shafts, and underbody protection including five skid plates, shields for the battery and motors, and rocker protection.

Pricing for the 2024 Hummer EV Pickup starts at $106,945, and pricing for the 2024 Hummer EV SUV starts at $100,395. Both figures include destination.

Despite the steep price tags, the vehicles have attracted thousands of orders. GMC said reservations have topped more than 90,000, split evenly between the Pickup and SUV. Given the strong demand, GMC isn't taking any more reservations as it builds vehicles for customers who have converted their reservations to orders. The automaker hasn't indicated when the reservation process will be restarted.