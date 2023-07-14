The Ford Mustang Mach-E currently tops out with the GT Performance grade, but the Blue Oval is readying a new variant inspired by the wild machines that compete in rallycross. Ford revealed a prototype and confirmed that order books will open this fall.

The Lotus Emira, the last Lotus to be equipped with an internal-combustion engine, is finally set to make its way to U.S. showrooms this fall. Updated pricing for the U.S. market has been announced and is higher than what Lotus previously planned.

Triumph is no longer building cars, but a London-based design studio has imagined a modern Triumph to celebrate this year's 100th anniversary of the start of production of the first four-wheeled Triumph, the 10/20. The modern design is a sleek roadster powered by a single electric motor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

