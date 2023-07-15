Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelope like no other. The Swedish hypercar marque this week announced a V-8 option for its Gemera hybrid hypercar that helps boost combined output to a record 2,300 hp on E85 fuel.

Caterham Project V

Caterham previewed a planned electric sports car this week with the reveal of the Project V concept. The concept features a design by Anthony Jannarelly, the designer behind the Jannarelly Design-1 sports car, and is slated to spawn a production model in late 2025 or early the following the year.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai N revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of the Ioniq 5 N. The car isn't simply a clone of the related Kia EV6 GT, as the Hyundai comes with more power and various N-developed functions, including one that simulates gear shifts for the feel of an ICE powertrain.

Lotus Eletre

One of the cars we tested this week was the Lotus Eletre electric SUV. The vehicle is quick, like most performance EVs, but the chassis can still do with a lot of work, something that becomes clear when pushing the vehicle toward its top speed.

2024 Lamborghini SC63 LMDh race car

Lamborghini revealed its LMDh race car destined to compete in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship starting in 2024. It features a hybrid powertrain just like the other LMDh cars, but the internal-combustion component is a bespoke V-8 developed in-house at Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsports department.

2025 Lamborghini Huracán successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another Lamborghini in the headlines this week was the replacement for the Huracán. The new supercar is coming in late 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and most likely the carbon-fiber tub shared with its Revuelto big brother, and a prototype was spotted this week.

Porsche Carrera GTZ - Photo credit: Carhuna

While the Porsche Carrera GT is likely automotive perfection for most Porsche lovers, some owners weren't happy with the original design and reached out to Zagato to craft a new body for the car. The resulting design, known as the Carrera GTZ, was built in a run of six cars and now one of those is up for sale.

Ferrari KC23

And finally, Ferrari revealed the latest one-off supercar crafted under its Special Projects program. The new car, dubbed the KC23, was commissioned by one of Ferrari's most loyal customers and is based on the platform of the 488 GT3 race car.