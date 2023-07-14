We drove the 2024 Lotus Eletre, Aston Martin revealed the Valour, and the 2025 Lamborghini Huracán successor broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2024 Lotus Eletre and learned it's a solid luxury EV, but it's not really a Lotus. It's a powerful and roomy SUV, not a light and nimble sports car like other products from the brand. It will be a challenge for interested customers to buy an Eletre due to a nearly nonexistent U.S. dealer network.

Porsche announced an updated My Porsche app for iPhones, which will solve the inconvenience of exiting Apple CarPlay's interface to adjust certain vehicle functions. The updated app integrates core vehicle functions into CarPlay's interface.

The Aston Martin Valour debuted with retro looks, a V-12 engine, and a manual transmission. Details are slim, but only 110 Valours will be made as a tribute to a golden era of driving, presumably the gasoline era.

The Koenigsegg Gemera will offer a V-8. The Swedish automaker's CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg, announced the 2,300-hp version of the four-seat hypercar, along with a major plant expansion. A turbocharged 3-cylinder engine paired with three electric motors will still be available with up to 1,700 hp.

The 2025 Lamborghini Huracán successor began testing on public roads. The plug-in hybrid supercar is due in late 2024 and will feature a design that's distinct from its Revuelto brother.