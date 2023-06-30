Maserati's MC20 supercar has spawned the GT2 race car. It has been developed entirely by Maserati, specifically for the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, and its first race is scheduled for later this year.

Aston Martin is working on at least four electric vehicles for launch this decade, the automaker's chairman has confirmed. The first, due in 2025, is thought to be an SUV and not a sports car as previously expected.

Ineos only started production of the Grenadier last summer and soon the rugged SUV will spawn a pickup truck body style. The pickup will be called the Grenadier Quartermaster, and it's not clear yet whether it will follow the SUV into U.S. showrooms.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Maserati MC20-based GT2 revealed, starts racing in 2023

Aston Martin plans 4 EVs in 4 years starting from 2025

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup truck teased

2024 Kia Telluride prices range from $37,355 to $54,450

Audi names Porsche veteran as CEO

GM details hardware for using EVs as home power backup

Polestar and Electrify America to adopt Tesla's NACS, VW Group may follow

Review: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix preview

Federal study lays out US charging needs by 2030