We drove the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, BMW confirmed the upcoming M5 wagon, and the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler tows more and recovers better thanks to a midcycle update that helps on and off the trails. We put the refreshed SUV to the test up steep rock-covered hills and on road with a trailer hooked to it, and learned that one of those updates, a factory-installed winch, can save you in a pinch.

Rivian originally showed the R1T electric truck with gooseneck hinges on its tailgate, but the design didn't make it to production. A recently filed patent for the hinge concept suggests Rivian may offer a tailgate that opens 180 degrees in the future.

A modern BMW M5 Touring will arrive for 2024. The German automaker confirmed the sport wagon's existence and teased the high-performance family hauler this week. It's unclear if the M5 wagon will come to the U.S., but BMW's probably looking at Audi RS 6 Avant sales as a determining factor.

Singer's latest creation channels the Porsche 934/5. The Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo combines the Dynamics and Lightweight Study with the Turbo Study to create one insane machine.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 broke cover and began testing on public roads covered in heavy camouflage. The production version will feature vertical headlights like those of the concept and a squared-off rear end.