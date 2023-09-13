Ford used this week's 2023 Detroit auto show to present its updated F-150. Arriving for the 2024 model year, the updated truck boasts new styling, a handy tailgate door, and a promise of more power for the hardcore Raptor R.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new nameplate for the 2024 model year. The automaker has introduced a CLE-Class coupe that replaces both the C-Class and E-Class coupes, and we've just tested it. A convertible option is also planned.

Porsche is out testing what appears to be a new performance flagship for its Taycan range. Rumored to pack more than 1,000 hp, the electric super sedan will target the Tesla Model S Plaid and may even upset the Rimac Nevera hypercar by setting the lap record for EVs at the Nürburgring.

