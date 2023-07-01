Ferrari this week launched hardcore versions of its SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. The new cars adopt the extreme nature of Ferrari's XX experimental cars while remaining civil enough to be legal on the street. They look absolutely wild.

Ferrari Enzo once owned by Fernando Alonso - Photo credit: Monaco Car Auctions

Another Ferrari in the headlines this week was an Enzo previously owned by F1 double world champion Fernando Alonso. It was just sold at auction, and the final price paid was almost $6 million.

Singer Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo

Singer this week revealed a wild upgrade for the 964-generation Porsche 911 that turns it into something resembling Porsche's 934/5 race car that dominated the Trans Am Series in 1977. There's also power to back up the wild looks as Singer also tuned the 911's flat-6 engine to deliver more than 700 hp.

2024 Ford Mustang GT4 race car

After launching a Mustang GT3 race car last month, Ford this week followed it up with a Mustang GT4. The latest race car is aimed exclusively at customer teams and is closely related to the new Mustang Dark Horse that will be in showrooms later this summer.

2023 Maserati GT2 race car

Maserati's MC20 supercar also spawned a GT2 race car this week. It was developed entirely by Maserati, specifically for the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series. It starts racing later this year.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance. There's still a V-8 under the hood, though now the engine is augmented by a sophisticated plug-in hybrid system that uses technology similar to that found in Formula 1.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

We also tested the updated 2024 Jeep Wrangler. The latest off-roader benefits from more standard equipment, a bigger screen, and an available integrated Warn winch.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

And finally, Hyundai was out testing a prototype for a large electric SUV previewed by 2021's Seven concept. The SUV, which will likely go by the name Ioniq 7, is a sister vehicle to the Kia EV9, meaning it should offer three seating rows and a maximum range of around 300 miles.