Ferrari has launched hardcore versions of its SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. The new cars adopt the extreme nature of Ferrari's XX experimental cars while remaining civil enough to be legal on the street, and among their upgrades are more power and a lot more downforce.

Jeep has updated the Wrangler and we just tested it. The latest Wrangler benefits from more standard equipment, a bigger screen, and an available integrated Warn winch.

Infiniti recently held a dealer meeting where it provided details on four vehicles due in the years ahead. The first of these will be a redesigned QX80 due in mid-2024. It will be followed by a QX65 and then the brand's first two electric vehicles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

