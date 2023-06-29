The Hyundai Tucson compact crossover is about to receive an update.

A prototype has been spotted by our spy photographer and its heavy camouflage gear points to more substantial styling tweaks than the typical refresh.

A new front fascia and revised grille peek through the camouflage, and we spot new designs for the lights at both ends.

The dash was also covered, suggesting some changes will take place inside as well, though details are hard to spot. The infotainment screen may get a new design and possibly the instrument cluster as well, similar to what Hyundai introduced for its updated Elantra.

2025 Hyundai Tucson facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear what mechanical changes are planned, if any. Tucson buyers in the U.S. can currently choose from four powertrain options.

Non-hybrid options include a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 187 hp and a 1.6-liter turbo-4 rated at 180 hp.

Above this are hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, both of which use the 1.6-liter turbo-4 for their internal-combustion component. The hybrid option is good for 227 hp and the plug-in hybrid delivers up 261 hp.

2025 Hyundai Tucson facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Non-hybrid models come standard with front-wheel drive but offer all-wheel drive as an option. All-wheel drive is standard on the hybrid models.

The current Tucson, the fourth generation of the nameplate, arrived for the 2022 model year. This updated version should arrive for 2025, meaning a debut sometime next year is likely.

Production of the Tucson for the U.S. is handled at Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama.