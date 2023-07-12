Lamborghini's replacement for the Huracán has been spotted for the first time. The new supercar is coming in late 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and most likely the carbon-fiber tub shared with its Revuelto big brother. We also hear it will ditch a V-10 in favor of a turbocharged V-8.

Caterham has previewed a planned electric sports car. The car features a design by Anthony Jannarelly, the designer behind the Jannarelly Design-1 sports car, and is slated to enter production in late 2025 or early the following the year. The targeted curb weight is an incredible 2,624 pounds.

Ferrari has revealed the latest one-off supercar crafted under its Special Projects program. The new car, dubbed the KC23, was commissioned by one of Ferrari's most loyal customers and is based on the platform of the 488 GT3 race car. That means the car is strictly for track use, which is where you'd want to drive it anyway.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Lamborghini Huracán successor spy shots

Caterham Project V lightweight electric sports car revealed

Ferrari KC23 is a one-off car for the racetrack

Review: 2024 Kia Telluride

Maserati bids farewell to V-8 with special Ghibli, Levante

These EVs have 800V charging: Why it’s better with or without Tesla’s NACS

Ricciardo replaces de Vries at AlphaTauri for rest of 2023 F1 season

Honda recalls 124,077 newer cars for possible brake failure

Trademarks hint at Ferrari road car inspired by 499P Le Mans winner

Review: 2023 Jaguar I-Pace is a better EV than it was on arrival