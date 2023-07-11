Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelope like no other. The Swedish hypercar marque has revealed the production version of its Gemera four-seater, which will be offered with an optional V-8 engine (the standard engine is an inline-3) that together with a hybrid system boosts output to a record-breaking 2,300 hp.

Jay Leno has featured his Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic on the latest episode of “Jay Leno's Garage.” His car is only a replica, though. Just four of the originals were built, and one of those went missing during World War II, meaning getting your hands on one of the cars is next to impossible, even for someone like Leno.

The Porsche Carrera GT is likely automotive perfection for most Porsche lovers, but some owners weren't happy with the original design. As a result they contacted Italian coachbuilder Zagato to craft a new body for the car. Just six of the conversions were completed, and now one is up for sale.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

