Ferrari this week was spotted testing prototypes for its successor to the LaFerrari, a car code-named the F250. The new car appears to sit lower and wider than the LaFerrari, and there are rumors it may feature a V-6 as the internal-combustion component of its hybrid powertrain.

APXGP race car for Brad Pitt F1 film

Formula 1 organizers showed off the car that will feature in Apple's upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and co-produced by Lewis Hamilton. The car will be run by the fictitious team APXGP and wear a black and gold livery with real companies as sponsors, including AMG.

Lamborghini Diablo restomod by Eccentrica Cars

An Italian startup by the name of Eccentrica revealed a stunning Lamborghini Diablo restomod. The modernized V-12 supercar boasts a wide-body design as well as more power, but it may be the interior that draws the most attention.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe and CLE-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz this week introduced the 2024 CLE-Class. The new nameplate has been used for a coupe that replaces both the C-Class and E-Class coupes, and a convertible option is also available.

Aston Martin DB12

One of the cars we tested this week was the 2024 Aston Martin DB12. The new grand tourer skips the V-12 but hardly misses it. That's because the standard V-8 belts out 671 hp, which makes it more powerful than the V-12.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

We also tested the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre, the first EV from the brand. While it packs a lot of horsepower like most high-end EVs, the main focus is the vehicle's ability to calm, soothe, and satisfy.

AIM EV Sport 01 concept

Japanese technology company AIM this week revealed an electric sports car concept that weighs just 3,141 pounds and packs close to 500 hp. The car also features a sultry design penned by the studio of a former Nissan design chief.

BMW M Hybrid V8 will become the 20th BMW art car.

And finally, BMW showed the blank canvas for its latest art car, a bare-carbon M Hybrid LMDh race car. BMW's art car collection dates back to 1975, and the latest will compete at the top level in the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.