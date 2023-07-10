Audi recently gave its apprentices an interesting challenge: turn the cutesy NSU Prinz 4 into an electric track machine. The resulting design is the wild EP4 concept whose output from a single electric motor is almost eight times that of the donor Prinz 4's original twin-cylinder engine.

Aston Martin turned 110 this year and to celebrate the automaker organized for 110 Aston Martins and their owners to descend on the Silverstone Circuit during the British Grand Prix weekend. The assembled cars spanned 11 decades of Aston Martin history and marked a new record for the largest number of Aston Martins in one place.

Koenigsegg has continued to develop its Gemera four-seater since it was first shown at the 2020 Geneva motor show, and there's a report that the hybrid hypercar will offer a V-8 as an alternative to the previously announced 3-cylinder engine. The V-8 is reportedly the same unit powering Koenigsegg's Jesko, and it would increase the Gemera's output to a crazy 2,300 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

