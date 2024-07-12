The Ineos Grenadier Detour brings a dose of luxury to the rugged SUV

The Detour is the first model from Ineos' Arcane Works personalization department

Only 200 Grenadier Detour models will be built

Ineos will unveil the first limited edition model from its Arcane Works personalization department at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Called the Ineos Grenadier Detour, it's distinguished by a limited production run of 200 units and special design touches. For the exterior, those include unique 18-inch wheels, a new grille, and four exclusive paint colors: Magma Red, Whiteout Blue, Squall Green, and Storm Force Silver. Customers will also have the option to commission one-off colors, or to specify contrasting roof rails, skid plates, and other exterior trim.

Ineos Grenadier Detour

Customers get a number of trim options for the interior, including two satin-finish options for the transmission tunnel, doors, and air vents, four Bridge of Weir leather-upholstery choices, and two cashmere headliner options. All vehicles also feature laser-etched aluminum door scuff plates proclaiming the Detour's limited-edition status, and badging from British jeweler Vaughtons.

Detour models have the same gasoline or diesel BMW 3.0-liter inline-6 engines as other Grenadier models (the diesel isn't available in the U.S.), but gasoline versions have a new exhaust system designed to enhance the engine's sound.

Ineos Grenadier Detour

Announced just earlier this month, Arcane Works allows Ineos to offer the normal personalization options like unique paint colors and interior trim that other high-end, low-volume manufacturers offer. The company also plans to use Arcane Works to outfit vehicles with non-factory options for specific jobs, as well as test out potential new features for regular-production models.

Ineos only started production of its debut Grenadier SUV two years ago, but the automaker, part of the British chemicals giant of the same name, is expanding fast. It's since launched the Grenadier-derived Quartermaster pickup truck and announced a smaller SUV called the Fusilier, which will be available with all-electric and range-extended powertrains. Ineos is also reportedly planning two more SUVs and a potential U.S. factory.