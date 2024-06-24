The RS Q8 performance SUV returns to the U.S. for the 2025 model year

The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 returns as well, tuned to 591 hp or 630 hp in the RS Q8 Performance

Audi estimates a 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds

The Audi Q8 received a mid-cycle update for 2024, but the high-performance RS Q8 variant was notably absent from the lineup.

Audi finally revealed its updated RS Q8 late on Monday and confirmed it will arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S. It will also include a new RS Q8 Performance range topper.

Many of the changes made to the RS Q8 reflect those made to the regular Q8, like revised styling, available matrix LED headlights with an additional laser high beam, taillights with customizable light signatures, and new interior trim options.

2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance

But for the RS Q8 and new RS Q8 Performance, there's also an optimized self-locking center differential that splits the drive torque 40:60 front to rear in normal conditions but can send up to 70% to the front and up to 85% to the rear when slippage occurs. Audi said the 8-speed automatic transmission's shift times are also faster.

A V-8 is still under the hood. It's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that delivers 591 hp in the RS Q8, which is the same in the outgoing model, and 630 hp in the new RS Q8 Performance. The extra horsepower is courtesy of a less-restrictive exhaust system. Audi also offers an alternative RS exhaust which delivers a louder sound and can be identified by glossy black tips.

Audi quotes 0-62 mph times of 3.8 seconds for the standard RS Q8 and 3.6 seconds for the Performance model. The top speed is capped at 155 mph but can be raised to 174 mph and to 189 mph as an option.

2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance

Additional performance features include an adaptive suspension with air springs and dampers tuned specifically for the RS duo, rear-wheel steering, and available active roll stabilization. Performance can be further enhanced with an available Dynamic pack that in addition to increasing the top speed to 189 mph and adding the roll stabilization system, adds carbon-ceramic brake rotors (standard on RS Q8 Performance), and Audi's Sport differential that splits the drive torque between the rear wheels in addition to between the axles.

The standard wheels are a 22-inch set but 23-inch wheels with 295/35-size tires is available. For the RS Q8 Performance, buyers can also choose lightweight 23-inch wheels that reduce unsprung mass by 44 pounds.

2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance

Inside, the RS Q8 benefits from new trim options, including new dash accents to choose from. The infotainment system has also been updated and now includes support for third-party apps such as Spotify or Amazon Music. Audi has also updated some of the driver-assist graphics that appear in the digital gauge cluster, and added a shift indicator when the vehicle's transmission is in manual mode.

Availability and pricing for the U.S. market will be announced at a later date.