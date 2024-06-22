The 2025 Audi RS 3 set the compact car Nürburgring lap record

The RS 3 gets a refresh for 2025 with mild design tweaks

Audi confirmed the updated 2025 RS 3 will retain the turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5

The 2025 Audi RS 3 hasn't been revealed yet and it's already set a lap record at the Nürburgring.

On Friday, Audi announced that its upcoming 2025 Audi RS 3 lapped the Nürburgring in 7:33.123 miles. The time sets a new record for compact cars at the 'Ring by over five seconds. The previous record was held by the BMW M2.

The RS 3 that set the lap record was a pre-production model that Audi said is indicative of the updates for the mid-cycle refresh, which will presumably arrive in showrooms soon. It was also rolling on available Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires, which are essentially street-legal racing slicks. Both the available carbon-ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers were also part of the equation.

Audi said the faster lap time was thanks to "optimized cornering behavior," which has enabled the RS 3 to turn more willingly at corner entry, along with new brake torque vectoring. Less steering angle is needed than before apex to corner, Audi said, which means less friction, less scrub, more speed, and the ability to accelerate earlier.

A new software algorithm and modular vehicle dynamics controller connects all the car's components that can read lateral dynamics data to better distribute the torque in conjunction with the stability control system.

Audi confirmed the RS 3 will still be powered by the iconic turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 engine with 394 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, though those aren't U.S.-spec numbers. The model that comes across the pond should have similar power output. Today's RS 3 is rated at 401 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

The RS 3 will also benefit from the updates introduced on the rest of the A3 range for 2025. These include minor styling tweaks, new interior trim options, and updated in-car technology including a range of on-demand features that can be added or removed via the MyAudi app.