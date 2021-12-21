The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia, has been hosting Porsche customers and fans since June 2015, and now it's undergoing significant expansion—including the addition of a second track.

In addition to being the location of Porsche's U.S. headquarters, the site offers plenty for enthusiasts, including a heritage gallery and restoration workshop. The main attraction, though, is a module-based track that plays host to driver development programs. Fans can also book some track time in a variety of Porsche models.

Due to popular demand (we're talking 6,000 visitors a month in normal times), Porsche is constructing a second module-based track at the site. This one will contain a 1.3-mile handling circuit with elements inspired by the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca, with a rise of 30 feet and drop of 25 feet through approaching and descending turns; the Carousel from Germany’s Nürburgring; and the twisting Tail of the Dragon road located in North Carolina's Smoky Mountains.

Planned expansion of Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia

There will also be three new modules added: a skidpan; a dynamic area for handling demonstration; and a hill with a wet and slick surface to simulate ice driving. The new track will be separate from the existing one, but the two can be combined to create a 2.9-mile track, made up of sections with various conditions.

The new track is expected to be ready for operation in early 2023. It will be also be joined by a new restoration workshop and a parking deck as part of the expansion, with all the new elements to add about 33 acres to the existing 27-acre site.

Porsche also has an experience center in Carson, California. No word yet whether there are plans to expand this site as well.