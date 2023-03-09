Airstream recently teamed up with Studio F. A. Porsche, to imagine what its signature trailer might look like in the future.

The result is the Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer, which combines Airstream's signature smooth shape with the engineered style of products penned by Studio F. A. Porsche, the design house founded by Butzi Porsche, the grandson of Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche and the designer of the 911.

The shape of the trailer has been refined compared to contemporary Airstreams to improve air flow while in motion. There's also a flush underside and lowering suspension, a first for an Airstream, all designed to reduce drag. This is important when towing with an electric vehicle.

The designers also added an insulated pop-up roof, which is another first for an Airstream. Such a roof design made it possible to lower the height of the trailer, and together with the lowering suspension, means this particular Airstream could be parked inside a home's garage.

Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer

The designers also kept Airstream's popular rear hatch option on the concept, but revised the design, turning it into a two-piece unit with a conventional hatch that lifts up and a new drop-down tailgate section.

Things were also changed on the inside. The floor plan is unique to the concept and includes a seating area that easily converts from an eating area to a sleeping area measuring a generous 82x61 inches. There's also a wet bath incorporated into the front roadside corner, whose door can hide the toilet section when not in use.

A 1/3-scale model of the concept will be shown on March 10 at the annual SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, where the Porsche sports car brand will be hosting its own activities marking its 75th anniversary.