The Ford Maverick compact pickup truck is the latest in the Blue Oval's arsenal to receive the Tremor Off-Road Package.

Ford first offered a Tremor package on its full-size Super Duty pickups for 2020, and has since expanded it to the F-150 and Ranger pickups. The package is designed to deliver superior off-road credentials without any detriment to drivability, payload or towing capacity.

In the case of the Maverick, the package is available on the XLT and Lariat grades, and includes the pickup's available turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, which is mated to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system here. The engine is good for 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor

The package builds on the Maverick's standard FX4 Off-Road Package by adding Ford's Trail Control system which is like cruise control for off-roading. Once a speed is set, the system handles throttle and braking, allowing the driver to focus on steering. Also included are unique springs and shocks which help raise the ride height from 8.6 to 9.4 inches, plus a heavy-duty transmission cooler and upgraded half-shafts to further improve durability when heading off-road.

Despite the modifications, the standard tow and payload ratings remain unchanged at 2,000 and 1,200 pounds, respectively.

The package also comes with some styling tweaks for both the exterior and cabin. These include things like the unique grille finish, unique 17-inch wheels, orange accents, black badges, and Tremor logos. An available Tremor Appearance Package adds more details like gray paint on the roof and side mirror housings, as well as black side graphics on the hood and lower body.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor

The Maverick was a new addition to Ford's lineup for 2022. The 2023 model will be available to order from September, and will continue to offer as a base powertrain a 2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid setup with a combined output of 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels through an electronic continuously variable transmission.

Ford hasn't announced a starting price for the 2023 Maverick but said the Tremor Off-Road Package will cost $2,995 and the Tremor Appearance Package will cost $1,495. The 2022 Maverick is priced from $21,490, including destination.

There may be more Maverick variants to look forward to in the near future. One possibility is a more affordable off-road option known as the Rattler package, which Ford already offers on the F-150. We may also see plug-in hybrid and electric options, perhaps badged Thunder and Lightning, respectively.