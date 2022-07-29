Porsche's next 911 GT3 RS is just weeks out from its debut and prototypes are currently conducting some last-minute testing on the Nürburgring. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing.

The Chevrolet Colorado has been redesigned for the 2023 model year. This isn't a simple reskin as there's a new platform and new range of powertrains. Ford's rival Ranger has also just been redesigned, though specifications for the U.S. are yet to be released.

Volkswagen Group is looking to launch a flying taxi in the near future and has provided a first look at a prototype. The prototype is designed for autonomous flight and has a range of up to 124 miles when carrying four passengers and their luggage.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

