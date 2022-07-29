Alfa Romeo is set to go the full-electric route as soon as 2026, and it appears the brand wants the internal-combustion engine to go out with a bang rather than a whimper.

CAR reported this week that Alfa Romeo is planning to reveal a supercar concept shortly and will follow with a limited production run should demand be sufficient.

The supercar would not only bid farewell to the internal-combustion engine but also provide a link with Alfa Romeo's current Formula 1 efforts, according to the magazine.

Speaking with CAR in January, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said he'd like to one day see a modern take on the 33 Stradale of the 1960s as well as a modern Spider convertible. Apparently the modern Spider is already locked in as a future electric vehicle. Could the modern 33 Stradale be the supercar?

1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo as recently as 2018 was planning to launch a modern 8C supercar powered by the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 found in the brand's current Quadrifoglio performance range, a teaser of which was displayed during an investor presentation (shown main).

However, plans for both the supercar and a modern GTV coupe were scrapped the following year as Alfa Romeo's parent company at the time, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, entered negotiations about a merger with France's PSA Group, negotiations that resulted in the formation of Stellantis two years later.

The supercar was to be a mid-engine machine with a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and a powertrain consisting of the twin-turbo V-6 for the rear axle and an electric drive system for the front. Combined output was to be more than 700 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3.0 seconds.

While a new supercar isn't certain, we know Alfa Romeo is preparing a subcompact crossover for launch in 2024 as its first EV. Electric successors to the Giulia and Stelvio are also likely, as well as an electric mid-size SUV to serve as Alfa Romeo's flagship.