Chevrolet revealed the 2023 Colorado, a new VIN law went into effect, and we spotted the 2023 Ford Escape. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado broke cover with a new frame, new interior and exterior designs, and a more powerful turbo-4 from the larger Silverado 1500. While a Trail Boss model joins the lineup, the extended cab and long bed leave the lineup.

Ford CEO Jim Farley announced the 2024 Ford Mustang will debut on Sept. 14 at the 2022 Detroit auto show. The S650-generation Mustang will continue to offer a 6-speed manual transmission and a V-8, at least initially.

A new VIN law went into effect thanks to the efforts of the auction house Barrett-Jackson. Removing and reattaching the Vehicle Identification Number during repairs or restorations is no longer against the law on pre-1981 vehicles.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement. The F1 driver will finish out the 2022 season and has yet not announced what he plans to do next. Aston Martin hasn't revealed who will replace Vettel.

Our spy photographer spotted the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape roaming public streets sans camouflage. The updated compact crossover SUV features a tougher, blockier look, new lighting elements, and a large infotainment screen in the cabin.