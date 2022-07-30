The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept is a sleek electric sedan with an air-cooled battery pack, 900-volt electrical architecture, and real-world range of well over 600 miles. We drove it this week and found it to be a lot of fun behind the wheel.

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A car we're looking forward to driving, the redesigned Maserati GranTurismo, was spotted this week. The version spotted was the electric GranTurismo Folgore which is coming with over 1,200 hp.

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car spied this week was the redesigned Porsche Panamera. This will be the last generation of the big hatch and wagon to feature internal-combustion engines.

Mini Concept Aceman

Mini this week unveiled the Aceman concept. The vehicle previews the new design language that will influence the next generation of Mini cars, and directly previews an electric subcompact crossover in the works.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car

Porsche unveiled its new 911 GT3 R that's set to go racing from next year. The car boasts a new 4.2-liter flat-6 and is the inspiration for the next 911 GT3 RS road car which will debut on August 17.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

This week we also got a first look at the redesigned Chevrolet Colorado coming for 2023. This isn't a simple reskin as there's a new platform and new range of powertrains.

Hongqi S9

China's Hongqi gave an update on its plans for a hypercar penned by Walter de Silva and being developed by the Silk-FAW partnership. The hypercar features a V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 1,400 hp, and will be built at a new plant to be constructed in Italy.

Wyn Design sketch

And finally, talented automotive designer Jowyn Wong posted sketches of an awesome supercar to showcase what's possible at his new design consultancy. He's the designer behind some impressive works such as the Apollo Intensa Emozione and De Tomaso P72 supercars.