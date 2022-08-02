BMW was spotted testing an early prototype for a redesigned X3, this one equipped with plug-in hybrid power. Expect evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains.

MG has hinted at a modern sports car for years and now it finally looks to be happening. The British marque provided a first look at an electric sports car expected for launch around 2024.

The Dodge Charger and Challenger have embodied the American V-8-powered muscle car, but they will only come with electric powertrains in their next generations. And that electric future is a lot closer than you think.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 BMW X3 plug-in hybrid spy shots: Electrified crossover spotted

MG teases Mazda MX-5 Miata rival

Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s

2022 Tesla Model S review

Aston Martin plans 2 reveals for 2022 Monterey Car Week, plus Valhalla hypercar

Review: 2023 BMW iX is charmingly offbeat, delivers on range ratings

2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade

2023 Mazda CX-50 gets mid-year price increase, new Meridian Edition

2023 Infiniti Q50 soldiers on with small price rise

Plug-in hybrid sales stumble in Europe: Do they have a better chance in the US?