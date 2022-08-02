MG has hinted at a return to its sports car roots for years but now it looks like it's finally happening.

The British marque on Monday released a teaser video showing a convertible sports car with similar proportions to the Mazda MX-5 Miata and what might possibly be a yoke-style steering wheel.

In a statement accompanying the video, MG said: “The return of the legend. Check out the tease for our MG sports car.”

The sports car shown in the video matches up with the design featured in patent drawings that surfaced in June. In both cases, there are clear influences from MG's Cyberster roadster concept shown in 2021.

Alleged patent drawings for MG electric sports car

Interestingly, the Cyberster featured an electric powertrain, and this is also expected to be the case for the sports car which is currently expected to start sales around 2024, in markets where MG operates. Unfortunately the U.S. isn't one of them.

The Cyberster concept was claimed to be capable of sprinting to 60 mph from rest in under 3.0 seconds and covering a range of 500 miles on a charge. It's likely the specs for any production version will be toned down, just like the concept's styling.

MG Cyberster concept - 2021 Shanghai auto show

MG in July revealed a modular platform for electric vehicles, which the company said was capable of supporting sports cars. It's likely the new platform, known as the MSP (Modular Scalable Platform), will underpin the upcoming sports car.

Stay tuned.